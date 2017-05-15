Car Wash To Benefit Burn Camp
A car wash in Fowlerville next weekend will benefit a unique children's camp. The Fowlerville Fire Department will be hosting the car wash at Fire Station #4, which is located on North Grand Street, or one block north of Grand River.
