Car Wash To Benefit Burn Camp

Car Wash To Benefit Burn Camp

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A car wash in Fowlerville next weekend will benefit a unique children's camp. The Fowlerville Fire Department will be hosting the car wash at Fire Station #4, which is located on North Grand Street, or one block north of Grand River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john odonnel miller Apr 30 time 2
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan '17 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16) Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC