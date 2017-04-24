Michigan state senator joins fray over flying flags at Howell High School
When Howell High School decided students could not fly flags from their vehicles in school parking lots, state Sen. Joe Hune saw it as an affront to the American flag. As of Monday, April 24, Howell High School changed its stance on the flag displays - after consulting with law enforcement - and said students again can hang flags from their vehicles as long as they are securely attached and do not block the driver's view, according to Thomas Gould, director of public relations for Howell Public Schools.
