Man Charged in Crash That Amputated Good Samaritan's Legs Pleads

A local man charged with crashing into a Howell man and severing his legs as he helped a stranded motorist has entered a plea. 78-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider of Howell pleaded no contest Thursday to a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function in 53rd District Court.

