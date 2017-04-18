Man Charged in Crash That Amputated Good Samaritan's Legs Pleads
A local man charged with crashing into a Howell man and severing his legs as he helped a stranded motorist has entered a plea. 78-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider of Howell pleaded no contest Thursday to a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function in 53rd District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC