Cadillac police looking for a 22-year-old Cadillac man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint early Tuesday morning found him later that night. Police office... CADILLAC - The Cadillac Police Department is investigating the unexplained death of a 63-year-old Manton woman found in her car Sunday at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.... FOWLERVILLE - Jerry Joe Masters, of Fowlerville, and formerly of the Tustin area, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017, at his home with family by his side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.