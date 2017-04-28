House Approves Bill Banning Party Names, Logos On Ballots
From the Associated Press - Names and logos of political parties no longer would be allowed on election ballots under two bills approved by Michigan's state House. The legislation passed Thursday in Lansing and now heads to the GOP-controlled state Senate.
