Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Pointing Gun In Road Rage Incident

Monday Apr 24

A Fowlerville man who authorities say pointed a handgun at another driver during a supposed case of road rage has been sentenced. 34-year-old Steven Michael Burke was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing firearms in public as a result of the November 2016 incident.

