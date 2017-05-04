Community Pizza Party Friday Night To Benefit Relay For Life
An all-you-can-eat pizza event to benefit Relay for Life of Livingston County is planned Friday. Community members are encouraged to take the night off from cooking to support the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
