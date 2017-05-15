5K To Benefit Mental Health Community...

5K To Benefit Mental Health Community Center

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A 5K in downtown Fowlerville next week will raise money to support services offered at a local mental illness recovery center. Genesis House, an affiliate of Livingston County Community Mental Health, is holding its first "All Minds Matter" 5K run/walk.

