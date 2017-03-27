Opiate Awareness Presentation March 2...

Opiate Awareness Presentation March 23rd In Fowlerville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A presentation to educate the community about opiate awareness is approaching in Fowlerville. Parents, grandparents, teachers and the public at large are all invited to attend the Opiate Awareness presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... 19 hr Nathan 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar 18 Boycott Howell 1
john odonnel miller Mar 15 guest 1
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan '17 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16) Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC