Opiate Awareness Presentation March 23rd In Fowlerville
A presentation to educate the community about opiate awareness is approaching in Fowlerville. Parents, grandparents, teachers and the public at large are all invited to attend the Opiate Awareness presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|19 hr
|Nathan
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar 18
|Boycott Howell
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Mar 15
|guest
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC