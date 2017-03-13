Man Arraigned In Connection With Cras...

Man Arraigned In Connection With Crash That Severed Howell Man's Legs

Saturday Mar 4

A man has been arraigned in connection with a crash that resulted in a Howell man having his legs amputated as he helped a stranded motorist. 77-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider is charged with a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function.

