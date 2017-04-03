Local Man Who Sexually Assaulted Friend Sentenced
Sentencing has been handed down to a local man who authorities say forced his female friend to have sex with him. Michael Austin Kotch of Pinckney was sentenced to four months in jail and five years' probation in Livingston County Circuit Court last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar 18
|Boycott Howell
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Mar 15
|guest
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC