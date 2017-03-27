Judge Allows Pipeline Company To Seize Land As Tree Clearing Continues
As work moves forward to construct a natural gas pipeline through Livingston County, homeowners along the route, which travels through Putnam, Marion, Iosco and Handy townships, face the seizure of their land through eminent domain. That was the ruling of a federal judge last month concerning 116 parcels of land in Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties whose owners have yet to reach right-of-way agreements with the ET Rover Pipeline company.
