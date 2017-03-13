Handy Township Supports Concept Of Be...

Handy Township Supports Concept Of Better Broadband For Residents

One more township has passed a resolution in support of helping bring high speed internet to western Livingston County. Add Handy Township to the list of municipalities in favor of the ongoing Rural Broadband Initiative that sprung up last year in hopes of bringing better internet to residents in the county's less populated areas.

