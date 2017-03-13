Handy Township Supports Concept Of Better Broadband For Residents
One more township has passed a resolution in support of helping bring high speed internet to western Livingston County. Add Handy Township to the list of municipalities in favor of the ongoing Rural Broadband Initiative that sprung up last year in hopes of bringing better internet to residents in the county's less populated areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john odonnel miller
|Wed
|guest
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC