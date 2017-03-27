Free Distracted Driving Course Offere...

Free Distracted Driving Course Offered To Local Teens

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A course is being offered for free to local parents and students in an effort to teach young drivers the dangers of distracted driving first-hand. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is providing the course in conjunction with FT Techno of America on Saturday, May 20th.

