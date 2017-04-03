Fowlerville Man Charged In October Crash That Killed Young Boy
Charges have been authorized against a local man for his role in a head-on crash that killed a young boy last year. 49-year-old Robert Earl Wilson was arraigned in 66th District Court in Corunna last week on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death.
