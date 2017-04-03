Fowlerville Man Charged In October Cr...

Fowlerville Man Charged In October Crash That Killed Young Boy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Charges have been authorized against a local man for his role in a head-on crash that killed a young boy last year. 49-year-old Robert Earl Wilson was arraigned in 66th District Court in Corunna last week on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar 18 Boycott Howell 1
john odonnel miller Mar 15 guest 1
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan '17 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16) Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC