Fowlerville Community Garage Sale To ...

Fowlerville Community Garage Sale To Honor Student's Memory And Aid Scholarship Fund

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A community garage sale at Fowlerville Junior High School later is month aims to honor a young boy while also raising funds for a scholarship in his memory. Maison Wilkinson was an 8-year old boy who was accidentally run over and killed by a garbage truck while playing soccer outside his house back in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john odonnel miller Wed guest 1
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan '17 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16) Jun '16 Henry Howell 3
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC