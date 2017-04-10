Attorneys Plan To Appeal Judge's Decision In Marijuana Case
A stay has been granted in the case against two local men charged in a marijuana growing operation, as attorneys look to appeal a judge's decision to not dismiss felony charges. Darryl Berry of Howell and Jeffrey Michael of Fowlerville are among five men who were charged in 2015 following the investigation into an alleged marijuana growing and distributing operation.
