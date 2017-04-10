Attorneys Plan To Appeal Judge's Deci...

Attorneys Plan To Appeal Judge's Decision In Marijuana Case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A stay has been granted in the case against two local men charged in a marijuana growing operation, as attorneys look to appeal a judge's decision to not dismiss felony charges. Darryl Berry of Howell and Jeffrey Michael of Fowlerville are among five men who were charged in 2015 following the investigation into an alleged marijuana growing and distributing operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar 18 Boycott Howell 1
john odonnel miller Mar 15 guest 1
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan '17 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16) Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC