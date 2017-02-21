Pinckney Man Enters Plea In Sexual Assault Case
A Livingston County man who police say raped his female friend has entered a plea to sexual assault charges. 19-year-old Michael Austin Kotch of Pinckney pleaded guilty to an added count of assault with intent to commit 2nd degree CSC in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday.
