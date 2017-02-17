Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Role In Baseball Bat Attack
Sentencing has been handed down to a Fowlerville man charged in the attack of a former employee from a local restaurant. 23-year-old Timothy Borg had been charged in Livingston County Circuit Court with assault with intent to murder in the April 22nd attack of an employee in the parking lot of the former Bubba Chang's restaurant in Genoa Township.
