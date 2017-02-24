Fowlerville cat recovering after bein...

Fowlerville cat recovering after being tortured, shot

Friday Feb 24

A Fowlerville couple whose pet cat was tortured and is recovering from surgery is calling for the stopping of animal torture. According to our media partners at WHMI Cass, a one-and-a-half year old cat, was missing for two days.

