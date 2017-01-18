Overnight fire destroys garage in Fowlerville, home also damaged.
While the flames did reach the house attached to the garage, Chief Wright says that there was mostly smoke damage in the home. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan 13
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC