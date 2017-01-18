Overnight fire destroys garage in Fow...

Overnight fire destroys garage in Fowlerville, home also damaged.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

While the flames did reach the house attached to the garage, Chief Wright says that there was mostly smoke damage in the home. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan 13 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16) Jun '16 Henry Howell 3
News Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12) Apr '16 Kenny joslin 3
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC