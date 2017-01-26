Local Man Gets Prison For Role In Fowlerville-Based Meth Lab
A local man charged in connection to a methamphetamine lab that authorities say operated out of a Fowlerville residence has been sentenced. Last month, 31-year-old Paul Thomas Shaposka pleaded guilty as charged to delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine and as a third-time habitual offender.
