Investigators: Driver Going Too Fast Blamed for Fatal Pileup in Fowlerville

Investigators say a driver traveling too fast for conditions on snow-slickened Interstate 96 in Michigan caused a December pileup that left three people dead. WHMI-FM and the Livingston Daily Press & Argus report Livingston County sheriff's officials say that they anticipate seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against the driver, who is identified as a Howell resident.

