Investigators: Driver Going Too Fast ...

Investigators: Driver Going Too Fast Blamed for Fatal Pileup in Fowlerville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

Investigators say a driver traveling too fast for conditions on snow-slickened Interstate 96 in Michigan caused a December pileup that left three people dead. WHMI-FM and the Livingston Daily Press & Argus report Livingston County sheriff's officials say that they anticipate seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against the driver, who is identified as a Howell resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan 13 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan 1 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16) Jun '16 Henry Howell 3
News Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12) Apr '16 Kenny joslin 3
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC