Fowlerville restaurant damaged by SUV collision

Wednesday Jan 4

The popular Mid-Michigan restaurant, Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant, has been damaged after an SUV collided with the establishment's dining room. An SUV barreled through the restaurant's south-western wall - and past seated patrons - before coming to a stop on the far side of the dining area.

