Car crashes through Fowlerville Farms...

Car crashes through Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant in Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Shocking moment a car crashes THROUGH a Michigan restaurant after grandmother 'confused the accelerator and brake' - and everyone escapes miraculously uninjured A car barreled through a Michigan restaurant Tuesday evening after a grandmother confused the accelerator and the break, police has said. Shocking images show how the 2001 Jeep Cherokee plowed into the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant, in its namesake Fowlerville, dangerously close to a booth with three diners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fowlerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13) Jan 1 WATCHING LIVONIA 9
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Aug '16 Godsfolks 35
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16) Jun '16 Henry Howell 3
News Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12) Apr '16 Kenny joslin 3
See all Fowlerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fowlerville Forum Now

Fowlerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fowlerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Fowlerville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC