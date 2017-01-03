Car crashes through Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant in Michigan

Shocking moment a car crashes THROUGH a Michigan restaurant after grandmother 'confused the accelerator and brake' - and everyone escapes miraculously uninjured A car barreled through a Michigan restaurant Tuesday evening after a grandmother confused the accelerator and the break, police has said. Shocking images show how the 2001 Jeep Cherokee plowed into the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant, in its namesake Fowlerville, dangerously close to a booth with three diners.

