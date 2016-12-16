Second deadly accident on I96 in weeks: is stretch of highway dangerous?
Just over a week ago, officials responded to a 53-vehicle pile-up near Fowlerville resulting in the death of three people. "The Fowlerville one was due to a lot of snowa I mean that was conditions of white out conditions going on, people couldn't see and that caused a chain reaction of accidents here," said Ingham County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Daniel Sump.
