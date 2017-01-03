New Fowlerville Resident Fills Vacant Seat On Village Council
A new resident of the Village of Fowlerville will fill an open trustee seat on the municipality's council. When longtime council president Wayne Copeland retired, former trustee Carol Hill took his place, leaving her seat open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan 1
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|Godsfolks
|35
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC