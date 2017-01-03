New Fowlerville Resident Fills Vacant...

New Fowlerville Resident Fills Vacant Seat On Village Council

Thursday Dec 29

A new resident of the Village of Fowlerville will fill an open trustee seat on the municipality's council. When longtime council president Wayne Copeland retired, former trustee Carol Hill took his place, leaving her seat open.

