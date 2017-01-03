Local DAV Helps Fowlerville Family wi...

Local DAV Helps Fowlerville Family with Car, Other Gifts

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 125 in Livingston County is giving a huge helping hand to a veteran in difficult circumstances. DAV Chaplain Bryan Bradford of Brighton says the DAV started a fund drive just a week ago for a Fowlerville family, which wishes to remain anonymous, and the response has been overwhelming.

