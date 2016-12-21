Fowlerville Man Admits To Meth Lab Charges

A local man has admitted to charges connected to a methamphetamine lab that authorities say operated out of a Fowlerville residence. 40-year-old Patrick Hoisington and 31-year-old Paul Thomas Shaposka, both of Fowlerville, were charged in June, following a drug investigation at Hoisington's residence by the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.