Fowlerville Man Admits To Meth Lab Charges
A local man has admitted to charges connected to a methamphetamine lab that authorities say operated out of a Fowlerville residence. 40-year-old Patrick Hoisington and 31-year-old Paul Thomas Shaposka, both of Fowlerville, were charged in June, following a drug investigation at Hoisington's residence by the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team.
