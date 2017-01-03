District Seeks Full Compliance For Disabled Student Education Plans
A local school district is taking steps to ensure they are reviewing educational plans in a timely fashion for every single one of their disabled students. On Tuesday, the Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education discussed the status of their district specifically in the Special Education Cross Indicator Analysis.
