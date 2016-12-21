Broadband Meeting In Fowlerville Will...

Broadband Meeting In Fowlerville Will Refine Supportive Resolution

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The public is invited to attend a community meeting in Fowlerville tonight to discuss and finalize a resolution supporting better internet coverage in rural areas. The Rural Broadband Initiative is a movement focused on what can be done to build better internet coverage in rural communities.

