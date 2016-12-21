53-car pileup during Michigan snowstorm leaves 3 dead
Three people were killed in a 53-car pileup on a snow-slicked Michigan interstate Thursday - and the wintry conditions will continue across the nation as a coast-to-coast weekend snowstorm brews. The pileup on Interstate 96 in Fowlerville came amid whiteout conditions in the village, about halfway between Detroit and Lansing.
