3 killed in 40-car pileup on icy interstate in Michigan
There are 1 comment on the WSOCTV story from Thursday Dec 8, titled 3 killed in 40-car pileup on icy interstate in Michigan.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Three people died Thursday in a crash involving more than 40 vehicles on an icy highway in Michigan, according to multiple reports.
#1 Friday Dec 9
as i said last year with the pile up on i-94 we motorists who drive the highways everyday should rely on some old technology called the cb radio. todays radios have blue tooth,instant weather channels,etc.. the truckers monitor channel 19 giving updates on accidents,weather for road conditions and yes speed traps. cb radios would definately stop the secondary accident from happening. the info with the cb radio is instant regarding road conditions or accidents.if you know about an accident several miles before,you can take a exit off the freeway and take a alternate route instead of sitting on the highway for an hour. such simple technology to save lives and time. a small rig with a magnetic antenna will set you back 130.00 get a hold of joannes cb radio shop on warren ave. in dearborn hghts buy a very simple rig that plugs into the cigarette lighter. food for thought
