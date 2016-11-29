One jailed after road rage gun incident on I-96

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich - A road rage incident on I-96 this morning ended with a Fowlerville man behind bars. It began just before 7:45 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near M-59 when the Livingston County Sheriff's Office got a call about a man pointing a handgun at a woman in another car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.