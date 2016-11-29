One jailed after road rage gun incident on I-96
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich - A road rage incident on I-96 this morning ended with a Fowlerville man behind bars. It began just before 7:45 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near M-59 when the Livingston County Sheriff's Office got a call about a man pointing a handgun at a woman in another car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Jones
|8
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|Godsfolks
|35
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC