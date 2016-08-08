Two-A-Days: Fowler Eagles

For stop number one, 12:01 this morning, that's when Fowler head coach Kris Ernst turned the lights on at Steve Spicer Stadium and let the Eagles out. A midnight practice to kick off the first day of practice and a very energizing way to spend a late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

