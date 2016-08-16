Fountain man sentenced to one year jail for illegal use of transaction device and larceny

Clayton Charles Machiela, 24, 5824 N. Larson Road, Fountain, was sentenced to one year jail with 90 days up front and one year, six months probation on charges of illegal use of a financial transaction device and larceny of a building, in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday. "I would like to seek mental health counseling and work on bettering myself to be able to hold a job and just keep myself on track with what I know I need to do," Said Machiela.

