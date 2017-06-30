Fostoria man faces 11 years in prison
After a three-day trial, a Fostoria man appeared in court for sentencing after being charged with several counts of drug trafficking Friday. In June 2016, the Seneca County Drug Task Force and Fostoria police performed a search warrant at 37-year-old Chester Pettaway Jr.'s home.
