Fostoria cop treated after exposure to fentanyl drug
By BRIAN BOHNERT FOR THE COURIER FOSTORIA - A Fostoria police officer who was accidentally exposed to the opioid fentanyl during an arrest Thursday afternoon is recovering at home after being treated at a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Migrant workers
|Jun 19
|Just Wondering
|1
|heroin epidemic
|Jun 18
|Jusdatruth
|1
|Joe Blundo: Did Columbus really have the nation...
|Jun 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Kayla Allison and Luke Bogner are engagedCouple...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC