Woman on quest for answers to past

Woman on quest for answers to past

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A photo of Jamie Smith in the hospital as an infant is among items kept by her adoptive mother. Miss Smith doesn't know her exact birthday but celebrates March 21. LeeAnn Smith, left, refolds the towel her adoptive daughter, Jamie, was found in as an abandoned newborn 26 years ago as the pair sort through keepsakes at the Smith family home in Jerry City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fostoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13) Feb '17 Heidi 5
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
Working girls (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 2
Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 1
Hot nurses (Aug '14) Aug '14 ptt309 1
News Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14) May '14 Life is Good 3
See all Fostoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fostoria Forum Now

Fostoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fostoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fostoria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC