Woman on quest for answers to past
A photo of Jamie Smith in the hospital as an infant is among items kept by her adoptive mother. Miss Smith doesn't know her exact birthday but celebrates March 21. LeeAnn Smith, left, refolds the towel her adoptive daughter, Jamie, was found in as an abandoned newborn 26 years ago as the pair sort through keepsakes at the Smith family home in Jerry City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC