Weekend: a Drag City USAa

59 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

Ignite the Arts will host "Drag City USA," a variety show featuring performances by local and regional drag queens who sing, dance and lip sync, on Saturday, April 22. The fundraising event benefits the Focus on Friends organization and will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the upstairs banquet hall at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar, 411 S. Main St., with ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

