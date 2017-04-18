Television and electronics recycling collection
On Saturday, April 22, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District is sponsoring the Television & Electronics recycling collection. The event is open to Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County residents, including all residents of Bellevue and Fostoria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
|what do you think of shawn goodluck (Nov '11)
|Mar '14
|Shawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC