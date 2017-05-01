St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria to close in June
According to that statement, after reviewing parish finances, projected enrollment and fundraising efforts the parish finance committee, the foundation board, school administration and Diocese officials made the decision to close the doors on June 30th of 2017. Parish officials will be working with Calvert School in Tiffin and Saint Joseph in Fremont to transition students in 8th-11th grade.
