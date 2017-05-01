St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria ...

St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria to close in June

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

According to that statement, after reviewing parish finances, projected enrollment and fundraising efforts the parish finance committee, the foundation board, school administration and Diocese officials made the decision to close the doors on June 30th of 2017. Parish officials will be working with Calvert School in Tiffin and Saint Joseph in Fremont to transition students in 8th-11th grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fostoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13) Feb '17 Heidi 5
Working girls (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 2
Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 1
Hot nurses (Aug '14) Aug '14 ptt309 1
News Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14) May '14 Life is Good 3
what do you think of shawn goodluck (Nov '11) Mar '14 Shawn 2
See all Fostoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fostoria Forum Now

Fostoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fostoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fostoria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC