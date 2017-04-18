OH City Rejects Charter Change for Emergency Services
April 19--FOSTORIA, OH-- The Fostoria City Council on Tuesday rejected a councilman's proposed charter change that would allow council to make major alterations to the police and fire departments. The charter change, proposed by Mathew Davoli, would have allowed council to potentially abolish the departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
|what do you think of shawn goodluck (Nov '11)
|Mar '14
|Shawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC