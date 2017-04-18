OH City Rejects Charter Change for Em...

OH City Rejects Charter Change for Emergency Services

April 19--FOSTORIA, OH-- The Fostoria City Council on Tuesday rejected a councilman's proposed charter change that would allow council to make major alterations to the police and fire departments. The charter change, proposed by Mathew Davoli, would have allowed council to potentially abolish the departments.

