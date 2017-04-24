Mon. Apr 24th, 2017
By SARA ARTHURS Staff Writer It's April. How are your New Year's resolutions coming along? If you've faltered in a quest to get fit, you don't have to give up altogether until Jan. 1, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
|what do you think of shawn goodluck (Nov '11)
|Mar '14
|Shawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC