Man faces federal charges following lengthy high-speed chase
Back in February, Milliron led police on a high-speed chase that started in Wood County and stretched through Fostoria. During the chase, police say Milliron through bottles, filled with chemicals used to make methamphetamine, at police cruisers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
|what do you think of shawn goodluck (Nov '11)
|Mar '14
|Shawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC