Fostoria's St. Wendelin High to close...

Fostoria's St. Wendelin High to close after over 100 years

More than a century after its first student graduated, St. Wendelin High School will close at the end of the current year. The parochial high school on Friday announced the decision, which its leaders said was motivated by financial concerns and dwindling enrollment.

