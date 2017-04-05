Fostoria celebrates 189th birthday of its namesake
The Fostoria Area Historical Society will celebrate the 189th birthday of Charles Foster on April 22. Born in 1828, Foster became a Fostoria businessman, served as the 35th governor of Ohio and later was named secretary of the treasury under President Benjamin Harrison.
