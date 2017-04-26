First Step sets programs on aprons, journaling
First Step Healthy Family Resource Center, 1099 Columbus Ave., Fostoria, will offer programs on the history of aprons and journaling in May. As part of the 2017 Women's Enrichment Series, Becky White-Schooner will present "Every Apron Has a Story" at 6 p.m. May 8. Marianna Hofer will talk about journaling at 6 p.m. May 22. She'll talk briefly about ... (more)
