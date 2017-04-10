Driver pleads not guilty to fatal cra...

Driver pleads not guilty to fatal crash charges

A Fostoria man accused of causing a July crash on U.S. 224 that killed a passenger in his vehicle has pleaded not guilty in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

