Dispute erupts during Fostoria council meeting
Fostoria City Council devolved into insults today when one councilman called another a "rogue council person" and that councilman retorted that the first was "a liar." Fostoria's council meeting just turned into an insult fest over misrepresentation of my reporting on proposed safety service charter change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC